Elderly man ‘pummeled’ after confronting driver while walking out of Publix, police say

Police in Winter Haven are looking for a man they said attacked a 73-year-old man on Saturday.

Officers said the attack happed around 2:20 p.m. as the elderly man was walking out of the Publix grocery store at SE Plaza along Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Police said the man yelled out to the driver in a pewter-colored Ford F250, who sped by faster than he should have and came very close the victim in the crosswalk.

The truck driver yelled back at the man before speeding away, but soon confronted the victim outside the truck on Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Police said the driver exited the truck and punched the elderly man, who then said he was going to call police.

The driver then walked back over and pummeled the elderly man, then smashed his phone on the ground so he could not call for help, officers said.

Police said the driver then fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to call the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), and they may be eligible for a cash reward.

