Elderly man intentionally plows van into front of Philly PD HQ

A 71-year-old man was arrested after he intentionally plowed a minivan into the front doors of the Philadelphia Police Department headquarters early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Wilfredo Santiago allegedly slammed into the police building on the 400 block of North Broad Street around 4:45 a.m., but did not breach the doorway, WPVI reported.

Police confirmed that the crash was intentional.

Nobody was injured.

Santiago was charged with criminal mischief, institutional vandalism, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Santiago will undergo a court-ordered mental health evaluation.





Santiago reportedly yelled “They’re killing me,” as officers dragged him out of the van. WPVI





Footage of the aftermath of the crash obtained by the outlet showed police dragging Santiago out of the vehicle as he screamed “They’re killing me, they’re killing me.”

He was taken into headquarters for questioning, but was later seen getting into a police car.

The minivan remained in the doorway for four hours as police investigated before it was hauled away by a tow truck.