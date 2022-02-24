Elderly Florida woman drives into diners, killing one, injuring six

One person was killed and six others injured when a car plowed into the outdoor dining area of a Florida café on Thursday night, cops said.

An elderly woman behind the wheel was trying to parallel park but accelerated, sending the car barreling into patrons of Call Me Gaby in the South Beach section of Miami Beach just after 6 p.m., police said.

A child was among the injured, a witness told WPLG.

Photos of the scene shared to social media showed a large emergency response along busy Washington Avenue in the city’s South of Fifth neighborhood. The palm tree-lined thoroughfare was closed to traffic as police investigated.

“I am never eating outside of a restaurant on a busy street ever again I just watched a car back into people eating outside on Miami Beach,” one man tweeted.