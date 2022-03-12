Elderly couple confront armed Russian soldiers

An elderly Ukrainian couple stood up to Russian soldiers who had broken onto their property — earning praise from the US Embassy for their remarkable bravery.

Surveillance camera footage of the tense encounter was shared on social media by the embassy in Kyiv on Friday.

“Today we salute this elderly couple, who stood up to three Russian soldiers,” the embassy wrote, along with the hashtag #UkrainianHeroes.

In the clip, three armed Russian soldiers in combat gear approach the front of the couple’s gated driveway and begin breaking in. They force the gate open and move forward with their weapons drawn as dogs bark in the background.

As they move out of frame, several voices can be heard, followed by a loud gunshot.

The video then cuts to another angle from inside the property. A balding man in a blue sweater and black pants and a woman in a pink hat and blue coat step outside and begin yelling at the soldiers. The man continues to approach the troops, waving his fist in the air at them as they point their weapons at him.

As the argument heats up, one of the soldiers appears to fire a shot into the sky. The couple continues to yell as a fourth soldier enters their property, motioning for them to scram.

Eventually, the soldiers turn around and leave in defeat. The couple walks them toward the gate, then quickly closes it behind them, the video shows.

According to local media, the exchange took place in Mykolayiv Oblast, about 80 miles east of Odessa in southern Ukraine.

Russia has been targeting the strategic city of Mykolaiv, where Ukrainian officials accused Russia of shelling a cancer hospital and residential buildings on Friday.