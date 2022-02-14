Elana Meyers Taylor celebrates silver medal with young son

Elana Meyers Taylor wasn’t sure whether she would be able to continue competing in the monobob after giving birth to her son Nico. Meyers Taylor knew balancing her training with taking care of her son was going to be difficult.

Meyers Taylor and her husband, bobsledder Nicholas Taylor, made it work. After giving birth to Nico in 2020, Meyers Taylor continued to train for the Olympics, and fought to normalize athletes coming back to perform at a high level following having a kid.

Throughout her training, Meyers Taylor made it clear that Nico is the No. 1 priority in Meyers Taylor’s life. So it was fitting that Meyers Taylor celebrated her silver medal win with Nico shortly after the race.

Meyers Taylor posted a video of Nico wearing the silver medal around his neck.

Meyers Taylor has talked openly about the challenges of balancing training with parenthood. Nico attends practices, and sometimes, events on the road. Meyers Taylor joked about that, calling her family the “Meyers Taylor family circus.”

Nico, who was diagnosed with Down’s Syndrome, shortly after being born, keeps up with therapies while the family is traveling.

Meyers Taylor still breastfeeds, and has talked about pumping while training for over four hours. Even in Beijing, where Meyers Taylor tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after arriving, Meyers Taylor made sure she was able to get breastmilk delivered to Nico.

Prior to the 2022 Olympics, Meyers Taylor said it was one of her goals to show other athletes they can have children and still excel in their sport. She proved that Monday, and punctuated her win by sharing it with her family.