CoinDesk

What Caused This Week’s Flash Crash?

BTC, ETH, and all other major cryptocurrencies tanked Friday with drops of 10% or more. “All About Bitcoin’s” Week in Review panel discusses the potential factors behind this week’s crypto markets flash crash. Plus, reviewing this week’s top stories making waves in the digital asset space: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) discount hitting a record low, bitcoin mining difficulty setting new all-time high, crypto’s energy impact, and more.