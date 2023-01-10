‘El Patio’ Comedy From Danny Fernandez & Kapital In Works At Fox – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is developing El Patio, a multi-camera comedy from writer Danny Fernandez (iCarly), Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter’s Two For The Road Entertainment, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Fernandez, El Patio follows a group of mostly Latin neighbors of all ages, races and walks of life, who welcome a new neighbor, Gabriel Suarez, into their small Miami apartment building. Gabriel, a Mexican-American from Texas, always knew that life in Miami would be different, but he never expected that his neighbors’ cultural differences would be an almost-constant source of conflict and comedy.

Fernandez executive produces with Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Melanie Frankel. Sanchez and Winter executive produce via Two For The Road. Manuel Mendoza serves as co-producer. Kapital’s Jessie Abbott serves as creative executive. El Patio is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and Kapital Entertainment.

This marks the latest project to come out of Two For The Road’s producing deal with Kapital Entertainment.

Fernandez is co-creator and executive producer on Keep This To Yourself for Peacock and Telemundo and recently wrote pilot script Home Sweet Gomez for ABC and 20th TV. Prior to that, he was a writer/producer on the iCarly reboot for Paramount+ and also worked on Disney+’s Diary of a Future President, Hulu’s Love, Victor, as well as ABC’s Grand Hotel where he met the series’ star Sanchez, leading to their collaboration on El Patio. Fernandez is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Nelson Davis.

El Patio expands Sanchez and Kapital’s relationship with Fox. Sanchez headlines the network’s series Fantasy Island. Kapital is behind animated comedy series HouseBroken.

Sanchez is repped by APA, Alchemy Entertainment & Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.