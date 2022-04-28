‘Eight to 10’ men push past high school security to fight teens, Michigan district says

Authorities in Michigan are searching for up to 10 men who officials say broke into a high school and fought students.

As a result of the incident around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, students were not allowed on campus at Oak Park High School on Wednesday, April 27. The school is in a suburb of Detroit.

Oak Park Schools Superintendent Dr. Jamii J. Hitchcock said in a letter to families that “eight to 10 unidentified adult males pushed past security and staff and forced their way into the high school building.” The men then fought with students and security personnel, according to the superintendent.

Video shared on social media shows dozens of people involved in the brawl in the sprawling hallway.

The school building was secured and the men fled without being taken into custody. Officials learned the incident likely stemmed from “another altercation that happened off school property over the weekend,” Hitchcock said.

It’s unclear if any of the students or staff were injured. No weapons were involved in the fight, the school district said.

Only one of the men had been identified as of Tuesday night, according to the superintendent.

“At Oak Park Schools, violence of any kind will not be tolerated,” Hitchcock stated. “We are making every effort to identify those who trespassed on school property, entered our building and instigated violence against our students and staff. We plan to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

The school is planning on doing virtual learning for the remainder of the week.