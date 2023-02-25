Eight stabbed in brawl at Oklahoma City club

At least eight people were stabbed after a brawl broke out in an Oklahoma City club before spilling out into the street.

Police said the melee began around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Pink Parrot club in the state capital’s Bricktown neighborhood.

Responding officers found two of the victims “bleeding profusely” from “serious stab wounds” and began applying tourniquets while applying pressure to the injuries to try to stop blood loss, the Oklahoma City Police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Police have not yet released information regarding the conditions of the victims or whether any suspects were identified.

A valet working nearby told local ABC affiliate KOCO-5 that he saw the mayhem unfold.

“I was about to pull into the garage,” Ben Dominguez said. “Right when I was about to turn in, I just see everybody start running across the street over here.”

“I might have seen one of the people that got stabbed because there was this lady that was getting carried by two people,” Dominguez added.

Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight told The Oklahoman all the injuries were “knife-related.”