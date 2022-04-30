Eight children killed in vehicle accident near Egypt

Eight children were killed Saturday when an overloaded passenger tricycle sank in an irrigation canal of the Nile River.

The accident took place as the a three-wheeled vehicle, called a tuktuk, was carrying at least 13 people in the city of Itay el-Baroud, 87 miles north of Cairo.

The children, who were between the ages of 12 and 15, worked in factories in the city, according to the news agency,

Rescuers, who had retrieved the bodies of the children, were still looking for another casualty of the accident, authorities said. At least four passengers survived, they said.

Prosecutors said they have opened an investigation into the cause of the deadly crash.

With Post Wires