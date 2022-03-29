Egypt, Mohamed Salah fail to qualify for 2022 World Cup

(Screenshot: ESPN+)

Mohamed Salah and Egypt, dogged by a talented Senegal team and passionate fans wielding laser pointers for 120 minutes, lost a penalty shootout on Tuesday and failed to qualify for the 2022 men’s World Cup.

In the second leg of a do-or-die playoff, Salah missed a penalty. Minutes later, his Liverpool teammate, Sadio Mane, scored to send Senegal to soccer’s biggest stage.

The Senegalese had scored via a 4th-minute own goal, equalizing their own 4th-minute own goal in last week’s first leg in Cairo.

Several excellent saves from Egyptian keeper Mohamed El Shenawy kept the matchup tied 1-1 on aggregate through 90 minutes, and then throughout a 30-minute extra time period. Egyptian players, outclassed by the African champions, regularly writhed on the turf, wasting time, hoping to reach penalties, where talent gaps are neutralized and randomness reigns.

The penalty shootout, though, magnified an issue that had arisen throughout the game. Dozens of Senegalese fans had seemingly snuck laser pointers into the Stade Abdoulaye Wade in Dakar, and aimed them at Egyptian players whenever possible.

Both teams missed their first two penalties in the shootout. Salah, with bright green lasers dancing all over his face, sailed his shot over the crossbar. Zizo missed as well.

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr finally scored for Senegal with the fifth kick of the shootout, and his team’s third. Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy then saved Egypt’s fourth penalty, and Mane rifled his straight down the middle to send Senegal to Qatar.

Egypt, which qualified in 2018 for the first time in decades, is out.

Elsewhere in World Cup qualifying finales, Ghana stunned Nigeria in a playoff, and eliminated the Super Eagles.

In the European playoffs, Portugal and Poland are on their way to clinching spots with victories over North Macedonia and Sweden, respectively.