EF3 tornado wreaks havoc on Michigan town killing two, injuring at least 44

Drone Footage Shows Extent of Tornado Damage in Gaylord, Michigan

At least one person was killed after a tornado touched down in Gaylord in Otsego County, Michigan, May 20, according to Michigan State Police.This footage, captured by Brendan Gutenschwager, shows an aerial view of the destruction and damage caused by the storm.MSP said at least 43 people were injured and transported to local hospitals.Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a state of emergency for Otsego County to fast track resources to affected areas. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful