EF-2 tornado damages barns, trees in upstate New York

An EF-2 tornado caused damage over a several-mile path in upstate New York on Thursday as a severe thunderstorm moved through.

The twister touched down around 10:40 a.m. in the town of Java, about 35 miles southeast of Buffalo, where it toppled trees, broke windows and destroyed a barn, according to the National Weather Service storm survey team in Buffalo.

The tornado shadowed Highway 78 for around 10 miles before dissipating near Gainesville about 15 minutes later. But most of the damage was found in the storm’s first two miles.

The survey team estimated the tornado had peak winds of about 115 mph during its first few miles, rating an EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Once the twister left the Java area, the storm weakened to about EF-1 level and then to an EF-0, causing minor damage on its last legs as it approached Gainesville.

There were no reports of any injuries. A damage estimate has not yet been given.

