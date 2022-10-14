‘Edward Scissorhands’ mystery man cuts neighbors’ trees overnight

Neighbors want to nip this vandal in the bud.

A mystery man who residents have dubbed “Edward Scissorhands” has been bizarrely snipping branches off residents’ trees late at night in Fort Worth, Texas — stumping cops and neighbors.

The self-appointed arborist oddball has trimmed at least a dozen trees on streets in front of homes in the area and was caught on camera several times mid-snip, according to CBS.

“Sometimes he’ll just take a little bit, but then in other people’s trees he’ll take massive gobs,” neighbor Ashley Thomann fumed.

In home surveillance footage, the branch bandit can be seen doing the deed— normally at around 3 a.m. with an unleashed dog — before stepping back to admire his work.

Residents just want him to leaf them alone.

The covert arborist has been caught mid-snip on camera multiple times. CBS DFW

“I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like, ‘Hey we had a storm last night,’’ neighbor Jerry Balkenbush said, referencing downed limbs in front of his home.

“And she was like ‘Oh no that’s Edward Scissorhands,’ and so I was like ‘uh what?’”

His wife, Emily Balkenbush, said the limb lifter had earned the nickname — a nod to the 1990 Johnny Depp movie — due to his lust for slicing.

The man’s bizarre habit has earned comparisons to the “Edward Scissorhands” film. Corbis via Getty Images

“People in the neighborhood were talking about it and it seems like he was just hitting certain streets,” Emily Balkenbush said.

Police are now using the footage to investigate who the unwanted tree trimmer may be, the station reported.

Other residents are peeved because they have to pay for the trees through their homeowners association, and say the incidents are becoming more frequent.

Neighbors wish the man would stop cutting down their trees. CBS DFW

“He starts trimming the tree and admiring his work and kind of stepping back,” said neighbor Danny Thomann, adding he wants the guy to cut it out.

“We really just want him to stop doing this.”