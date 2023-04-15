Edson Barboza slumps Billy Quarantillo with vicious knee KO

Edson Barboza proved he’s still dangerous as ever when he added Billy Quarantillo to his highlight reel at UFC on ESPN 44.

Barboza (23-11 MMA, 17-11 UFC), one of the most decorated knockout artists in UFC history, scored an absolutely perfect counter-knee knockout on Quarantillo (17-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC) in Saturday’s featherweight headliner, which took place at T-Mobile Center.

Quarantillo fought somewhat recklessly in the early going, leading him straight into a right knee from Barboza that slumped him face-first into the canvas.

Barboza, who made his UFC debut in November 2010, made it clear that at 37, he still feels he has a lot left to give in the sport. He wants to show as much by fighting an opponent above him in the rankings.

“Please, someone in front of me in the rankings,” Barboza said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “Guys, Edson Barboza is still here. I’m in the best shape of my life and I promise the next performance will be even better.”

Up-to-the-moment results of UFC on ESPN 44 include:

Edson Barboza def. Billy Quarantillo via knockout (knee) – Round 1, 2:37

Azamat Murzakanov def. Dustin Jacoby via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ion Cutelaba def. Tanner Boser via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:05

Pedro Munhoz def. Chris Gutierrez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rafa Garcia def. Clay Guida via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bill Algeo def. TJ Brown via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:40

Brandon Royval def. Matheus Nicolau via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:09

Zak Cummings def. Ed Herman via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:13

Gillian Robertson def. Piera Rodriguez via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:21

Daniel Zellhuber def. Lando Vannata via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Denise Gomes def. Bruna Brasil via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:42

Gaston Bolanos def. Aaron Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Joselyne Edwards def. Lucie Pudilova via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 44.

