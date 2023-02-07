Édouard Louis Novel ‘History Of Violence’ To Get Film Adaptation – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: German distributor-producer DCM, whose releases have included Spencer, Moonlight and The Artist, is teaming up with Berlin-based producer Flute Film on a film version of Édouard Louis’ acclaimed 2016 novel History Of Violence.

The autobiographical novel, translated into 30 languages, is the second by prodigious French novelist Louis. Based on a real incident, it concerns a violent rape and robbery in Paris on Christmas Eve and the subsequent recounting of events to police and family members.

The German-language film version has a script by Dan Kitrosser, best known for Sundance drama We The Animals. Igor Plischke (Metamorphosis) will direct. Liza Stutzky (System Crashers) is casting director and Saralisa Volm (Silent Forest) is associate producer.

Producers Christopher Zwickler (The Magic Flute) and Dario Suter (Kon-Tiki), who optioned the book rights, will be discussing the project with potential finance and distribution partners at next week’s EFM. DCM will distribute in Germany and filming is being lined up for this year.

A recent stage adaptation of the novel by Thomas Ostermeier premiered at Schaubühne Berlin and St. Ann’s Warehouse New York.

Louis’ lauded debut novel The End Of Eddy was published in 2014 when the writer was only 21. It was loosely adapted by Anne Fontaine into the movie Reinventing Marvin, starring Finnegan Oldfield.

The writer grew up in a poor family supported by government welfare. The poverty, racism, alcoholism and attitudes to his own homosexuality he encountered would go on to influence his work. He was the first in his family to attend university and in 2011 was admitted to two of the France’s most prestigious higher learning institutions.

Producer Christopher Zwickler said: “Although the original story is set in Paris, the topic Édouard narrates is universal and ever-present. We are thankful that Édouard puts his trust in us. We are confident, that just like the novel, also the movie will both, touch and hurt a broad international audience.”

Zwickler most recently produced The Magic Flute with F. Murray Abraham. With Roland Emmerich he co-founded German marketing agency Flimmer, which was acquired by French media company Webedia (AlloCine).

DCM most recently produced German-language movies Sachertorte for Amazon and Bibi & Tina: Einfach Anders. 2022 acquisitions included Felix Van Groeningen’s Cannes hit The Eight Mountains.