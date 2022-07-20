Edinburgh Film Festival Unveils 75th Edition Line-Up – The Hamden Journal

The Edinburgh International Film Festival has unveiled the complete line-up for its 75th Anniversary edition (August 12-17) as it gears up for its first full-scale roll-out since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Palestinian director Maha Haj’s drama Mediterranean Fever, US musician and filmmaker Amanda Kramer’s musical queer thriller Please Please Me, and Peter Strickland’s Flux Gourmet will be among the 10 feature films competing in the rebooted competition strand for the new Powell and Pressburger Award.
There will be gala screenings for previously announced opening film Aftersun by Edinburgh-born filmmaker Charlotte Wells and closing film After Yang by South Korean-US director Kogonada, as well as New Zealand director Armağan Ballantyne’s comedy Nude Tuesday, which will play mid-way through the festival.
Kogonada, who has been invited to curate a selection of films under the EIFF’s Carte Blanche sidebar, has chosen Kor-eda Hirokazu’s After Life, Oliver Assayas’ Irma Vep and Makoto Shinka’s Your Name.
EIFF’s 75 edition marks the inaugural year of new creative director Kristy Matheson.
Her first year at the helm will see the festival pay special attention to female filmmakers as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Women’s Film Festival. This pioneering event focused on female filmmakers first took place within the framework of the EIFF in 1972.
Aside from retrospectives devoted to late pioneering Japanese actress and filmmaker Kinuyo Tanaka and avant-garde women’s filmmaking from 1972 onwards, the festival noted that more than 50% of the filmmakers in the main competition this year were women.
Full Competition Line-Up
99 Moons
Dir. Jan Gassmann
A Cat Called Dom
Dir. Will Anderson, Ainslie Henderson
Flux Gourmet
Dir. Peter Strickland
Fogaréu
Dir. Flávia Neves
Husband
Dir. Josh Appignanesi, Devorah Baum
Leonor Will Never Die
Dir. Martika Ramirez Escobar
Lola
Dir. Andrew Legge
Mediterranean Fever
Dir. Maha Haj
Nothing Compares
Dir. Kathryn Ferguson
Please Baby Please
Dir. Amanda Kramer