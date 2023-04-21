Edge of History’ Canceled at Disney+

“National Treasure: Edge of History” has been canceled at Disney+ after one season, Variety has confirmed.

Based on the “National Treasure” film franchise, Disney’s TV adaptation followed treasure hunter Jess Venezuela. After a stranger gives her a tip about a centuries-old treasure possibly connected to her father, she and her friends set out on the hunt. Lisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith were among the cast.

More from Variety

Deadline first reported this news.

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.