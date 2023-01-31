Edgar Garay dies after falling off cliff in Puerto Rico

An Indiana man died after falling off a 70-foot cliff in Puerto Rico while shooting social media videos on Sunday, according to authorities and a report.

Edgar Garay’s submerged body was recovered Monday by Puerto Rico Emergency Bureau divers after he plummeted off the steep coastal cliff near a lighthouse in Cabo Rojo, the US Coast Guard said in a press release.

The 27-year-old was on a day trip to the southwestern coast when he was last seen alive around 5:37 p.m. near the edge of the cliff, the US Coast Guard said.

Garay’s brother Carlos told WTHR that he was on the cliff with his cousin who warned him repeatedly not to get too close to the edge while shooting a TikTok video.

“My brother has a TikTok account that he loved to upload videos to,” Carlos Garay reportedly said. “Unfortunately, that was what he was trying to do when he was closer to the edge than he should have been.”





The body of Edgar Garay was found Monday afternoon. US Coast Guard

The distraught brother told the news station that Garay was found in an underwater cave with massive head injuries from the fall.

“We express our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Edgar Garay and pray they find closure and strength during this most difficult time,” said Coast Guard Capt. José E. Díaz in a statement.





A lighthouse near the cliff where the Indiana man fell in Puerto Rico. Getty Images

“We appreciate the efforts of all the Coast Guard, Puerto Rico Police and partner agency emergency responders, especially the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau dive unit that was able to locate Mr. Garay’s body in such a highly inaccessible and challenging environment,” the Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander additionally said.

Aircraft, including Jayhawk helicopters, and a 154-foot fast response cutter were both used in hopes of finding the Garay. Multiple searches were undertaken Sunday night into Monday before the body was located, the Coast Guard said.