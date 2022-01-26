Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, shares childhood pic in honor of late rocker’s birthday

Wolfgang Van Halen is honoring his father on what would’ve been his 67th birthday.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old shared an adorable childhood photo on Instagram of him with his dad. In the snap, the pair are sitting on steps and looking over their shoulders to face the camera.

“Happy Birthday, Pop,” the musician wrote in the caption. “I love and miss you more than you could ever know.”

Eddie Van Halen died from cancer in October 2020 at age 65.

Wolfgang Van Halen, who is the frontman of a rock band called Mammoth WVH, also paid tribute to his father on social media in November. He uploaded a still from a music video for the band’s song “Distance.” The video includes multiple clips that show Wolfgang Van Halen as a child playing with his father and mother, Valerie Bertinelli.

The Mammoth WVH singer included a special message for the late rocker in his Instagram caption that said, “I hope you’re watching and I hope you’re still proud, Pop. I love and miss you more than you could ever know.”

Bertinelli, who was married to the legendary rock guitarist from 1981-2007, also posted a picture on Instagram Tuesday celebrating her ex-husband’s birthday.

The photo showed the “Jump” musician staring directly into the camera with a slight smile. Bertinelli simply added a white heart in the caption.

The Food Network host and former “One Day at a Time” star stopped by TODAY earlier this month and opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband.

“We went through a lot of hell as well,” Bertinelli told Hoda Kotb. “We weren’t really good to each other at a lot of points in our lives because we met so young and were very immature. But I’m so happy that we were able to come to a beautiful place by the end of his life. I wish he was still here.”

In her new book, “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today,” Bertinelli described her final moments with Eddie Van Halen before his death. She revealed that she was by his side before he passed, along with their son.

Story continues

“I love you are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing,” she wrote in her book.

Later in her TODAY interview, Bertinelli said that she had remained friends with Eddie Van Halen after their divorce.

“I think soul mates, I think we have more than just one,” she explained to Hoda. “I think that partly Wolfie is a soulmate of mine. When I think of (soul mates), I think of souls that come here to experience this life on Earth together again and get to a higher place. I definitely, definitely know that was part of Ed. I loved his soul deeply.”