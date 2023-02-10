Eddie Murphy Movie ‘Candy Cane Lane’ Adds D.C. Young Fly, Ken Marino, More – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ken Marino, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and D.C. Young Fly have boarded Prime Video’s holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane, joining previously announced cast members Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, and Danielle Pinnock.

Reginald Hudlin directs off a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences.

Story details are being kept under wraps. The movie is shooting in Los Angeles and a part of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program. The film will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide and marks the first film falling under Murphy’s three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios.

Eddie Murphy Productions’ Eddie Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster; Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder are producing.

Marino most recently starred in the HBO Max series The Other Two. Other TV credits include recurring roles on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Fresh Off The Boat. He also wrote and appeared in Universal’s Wanderlust and Role Models, and made his directorial debut in 2017 with How To Be A Latin Lover. Next, he will star in the revival of Party Down which premieres on Feb. 24 on Starz. Marino is represented by UTA and Artists First.

Stand-up comedian Johnson-Reyes has six comedy specials streaming on various platforms. Additionally, she has guest starred on shows such as Life & Beth, Superstore, The Shield, Ugly Betty, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Film credits include Enough Said, Our Family Wedding, and Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel. She is represented by UTA and Levity Talent.

D.C. Young Fly is most widely known as the fan favorite of Nick Cannon’s Wild’n Out and as a host of the popular podcast 85 South. Coming off the lead role on the film How High 2, he recently starred in the New Line reboot of House Party and as a returning character on 50 Cent’s hit show BMF. Fly is represented by Innovative Artists and Fox Rothschild.