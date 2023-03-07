Eddie Izzard announces new alternate name people can choose to use

Eddie Izzard has announced the new name that she now uses alongside her original name.

Izzard, 61, said she has wanted to use the name “Suzy” since she was 10 years old.

The comedian shared the news during a recent interview on Matt Forde’s Political Party podcast on Monday (6 March).

“I’m Eddie. There’s another name I’m going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which is what I wanted to be since I was 10,” she said. “I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard.”

Izzard went on to say people can choose which name they use to address her by, adding “they can’t go wrong”.

“That’s how I’m going to roll, so people can choose what they want,” she said. “They can’t make a mistake. They can’t go wrong.”

In December 2020, Izzard appeared on Portrait Artist of the Year in which the show’s host Stephen Mangan and contestants referred to Izzard as “she” and “her”.

Speaking about her change in pronouns, Izzard told contestant Chris Holder: “This is the first programme I’ve asked if I can be ‘she’ and ‘her’ – this is a little transition period.”

(Getty Images)

At the time, Izzard said that “it feels very positive”. She continued: “I just want to be based in girl mode now.”

In October last year, Izzard launched a campaign to be elected as the Labour MP for a Sheffield constituency.

Her announcement came months after the constituency’s incumbent, Labour MP Paul Bomfield, announced that he was standing down at the next general election.