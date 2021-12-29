Ed Sheeran on stage at the Royal Albert Hall ‘The Royal Variety Performance’ TV Show, UK – 19 Dec 2021

ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is conscious of the environmental repercussions his traveling leaves behind — so he’s doing something about it.

On Monday, the 30-year-old singer spoke to BBC Radio London about his latest endeavor: buying land to plant trees and “rewild” his home country.

“I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible. I am trying to rewild as much of the U.K. as I can. I love my county and I love wildlife and the environment,” he told the outlet.

He added, “I feel like I am going to get my head bitten off anytime I say that, as my job is not a hugely sustainable job as I go and play in cities, but I am trying my best.”

The “Shivers” singer also touched on his future of touring, and said it’s all about finding “balance.”

“I think it’s about finding the balance with that — and I honestly think that this next tour that I’m going on, at the end of the tour, I can’t see myself going on one of them like that again,” he said.

Sheeran’s upcoming Mathematics Tour will kickoff in April 2022 in Dublin, Ireland, and will cover major cities in the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and more.

Last week, Spotify announced that Sheeran’s track “Shape of You” had become the first song ever to reach 3 billion streams on the platform.

“I just heard ‘Shape of You’ has reached 3 billion streams on Spotify, which is absolutely insane,” the singer said on his Instagram. “I remember this song hitting a billion and thinking that was weird. It’s the first song to hit 3 billion streams and I’m really really chuffed with it!”

In light of the holiday season, the singer also revealed his favorite Christmas Eve tradition at the iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party earlier this month. He and his friends take part in what they call The 12 Pubs of Christmas, a riff on the classic song “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

“We get our van and we go to one pub and then the next pub in a van,” he explained. “We have one pint and it gets worse and worse and worse. And you go, ‘On the twelfth pub of Christmas…’ We’re slowing down [though]. I mean, 12 pints is a lot.”