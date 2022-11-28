Ecuador vs. Senegal, Netherlands vs. Qatar, U.S. vs. Iran, England vs. Wales

Welcome to the final round of group stage games at the 2022 World Cup. After each of the first two sets of games were staggered all throughout the day, the final games of the group stage rounds are played in two windows.

Each group’s games happen at the same time so teams don’t have an advance notice of what they have to do to move on to the knockout round. Playing second can be a significant advantage in a group format like this.

Group A goes first on Tuesday while the United States and Group B are in the afternoon window. Here’s what you need to know to bet Tuesday’s games. And if you’re looking for the knockout-round scenarios for each team, click here.

Ecuador vs. Senegal

10 a.m. ET, FS1

Ecuador is into the knockout rounds with a win or tie while Senegal advances with a win and essentially needs the win to advance. If you’re looking to bet Senegal, take the win at +210 over the advancement odds at +175. Qatar isn’t beating the Netherlands by enough to get Senegal into the second round with a tie. We’re fascinated to see how Ecuador plays this game knowing two of the three possible outcomes are good enough. Let’s go with a Senegal upset.

Netherlands vs. Qatar

10 a.m. ET, Fox

Netherlands wins the group if it wins and has a better goal differential than Ecuador if Ecuador also wins. Given how Qatar has looked so far this tournament, we’re confident in a Netherlands win and a group victory, so pick the group win over the win straight up.

Iran vs. United States

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Given that the U.S. men’s national team has to win to advance to the second round, you should be taking the win straight up here over the worse odds to advance to the second round if you think the USMNT is going to get the win. We think so too — this team didn’t show any fear against England and an early goal on Tuesday will be a huge boost.

Wales vs. England

2 p.m. ET, FS1

Wales will be without goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey after his red card late in the loss to Iran. England is essentially assured a place in the second round — it’s why you can’t bet on England to advance — but a win means a likely game against Ecuador or Senegal in the second round and not the Netherlands. We’ll take England to win.