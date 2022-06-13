ECU baseball vs. Texas super regional Game 3 set to resume after five-hour weather delay

A tarp covers the field for a second weather delay during the first inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game between Texas and East Carolina, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Greenville, N.C.

After nearly five hours in a weather delay, East Carolina baseball is set to resume Game 3 of its super regional against Texas.

Action will begin at 10:15 p.m. ET, in the top of the first inning with one out.

The game between ECU and Texas was scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET, but first pitch was pushed back until 5:05 p.m. ET.

Texas scored four runs in the top of the first, leaving the Pirates trailing 4-0 during the delay.

After winning the opening game of the series and losing 9-8 Saturday, Sunday’s elimination game will decide whether the Pirates earn their first trip to the College World Series or fall one win short.

Game 2 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional between UNC and Arkansas also was delayed twice because of weather on Sunday. Arkansas ultimately won.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: ECU baseball vs. Texas super regional Game 3 set to resume after delay