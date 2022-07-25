Economist Roubini: 'Severe' Recession, Financial Crisis Coming

Economist Roubini: ‘Severe’ Recession, Financial Crisis Coming

by

The economic outlook is murky now.

It’s difficult to know when inflation will peak, when it will fall in earnest and thus how far the Federal Reserve will ultimately lift interest rates.

It’s also unclear whether the Fed, in its quest to slay the inflation dragon, will raise rates high enough to cause a recession. The Fed has boosted rates by 150 basis points since March.

The central bank has indicated another 75 basis points is coming July 27. And some experts predict that the total from March onward will be 350 basis points by year-end.