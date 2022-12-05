Roubini Blasts Pretty Much Everything Cryptocurrency

Economist Roubini Sees ‘Mother of All Stagflationary Debt Crises’

Debt around the world is growing as governments, businesses and individuals went on a spending and borrowing spree during the covid pandemic and as it has eased.

Nouriel Roubini, chief economist of Atlas Capital Team, sees that debt causing big-time trouble. 

He has garnered the moniker “Dr. Gloom” and predicted the 2007-09 financial crisis.

“The world economy is lurching toward an unprecedented confluence of economic, financial, and debt crises, following the explosion of deficits, borrowing, and leverage in recent decades,” Roubini wrote on Project Syndicate.