ECB Signals End to Negative Interest Rates by September

FRANKFURT—The European Central Bank is likely to increase its key interest rate to zero or above by September, President Christine Lagarde said, drawing a line under an eight-year experiment with negative interest rates amid record-high inflation and mounting concerns over the weakness of the euro currency.

The planned 0.5 percentage-point increase in interest rates, outlined in an ECB blog post on Monday, echoes robust moves by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to phase out easy-money policies as inflation heats up around the globe.