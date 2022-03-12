EBay CEO outlines new digital wallet, storage facility as part of long-term strategy

It was a coming out of sorts for eBay Inc. CEO Jamie Iannone at the company’s investor day on Thursday.

In his first meeting with analysts since taking over the top spot at eBay

EBAY,

-4.39%

nearly two years ago, Iannone laid out a long-term strategy to speed up growth — including plans for a digital wallet, as well as renewed focus on vertical markets for “non-new” goods like sports cards, sneakers and watches.