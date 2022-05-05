EBay and Etsy Stock Fall on Earnings. E-Commerce Problems Strike Again.

Text size





It looks like no one is immune to the slowdown in online sales.

On Wednesday,

eBay



(ticker:

EBAY



) and

Etsy



(

ETSY



) forecast less revenue than expected for the June quarter, sending both stocks lower in after-hours trading. The two companies cited macroeconomic uncertainty as a headwind to their performance.

eBay predicted that revenue for the current quarter will range from $2.35 billion to $2.4 billion, while the consensus call on Wall Street was for $2.54 billion. Likewise,





Etsy



forecast a sales range of $540 million to $590 million, compared with analysts’ estimate of $627 million for the same period.

eBay shares fell as much as 6% initially following the release, while Etsy stock dropped 9%.

The earnings reports came after





Amazon.com



(AMZN), the e-commerce market leader, disappointed Wall Street last week. Last Friday, Amazon stock declined 14% a day after the company gave disappointing forecasts for profit and revenue for the June quarter. The company also said it had excess capacity and higher costs related to inflation.

It may take a long time for the sluggishness in sales to turn around. The problem is that many consumers stocked up on physical goods during the pandemic over the last two years, buying everything from electronics and home goods to furniture. Many of these items won’t need to be replaced or upgraded for years.

