Eastern Illinois vs. No. 9 Arkansas (Game 3)

FAYETTEVILLE — The 5-1 ninth-ranked Diamond Hogs are set to take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers for a third and final time Sunday as they try for the series sweep.

Arkansas left-handed pitcher Hunter Hollan earned the starting nod again, following his four-inning debut against Oklahoma State last week. Opposite him will be righty Ky Matthews-Hampton, who tossed six scoreless frames against Florida A&M in his first appearance of the year.

