Eastern Illinois vs. No. 9 Arkansas (Game 3)

baseball
FAYETTEVILLE — The 5-1 ninth-ranked Diamond Hogs are set to take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers for a third and final time Sunday as they try for the series sweep.
Arkansas left-handed pitcher Hunter Hollan earned the starting nod again, following his four-inning debut against Oklahoma State last week. Opposite him will be righty Ky Matthews-Hampton, who tossed six scoreless frames against Florida A&M in his first appearance of the year.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live scoring updates, as well as stats, commentary, observations and more on The Trough premium message board.
Eastern Illinois lineup
1. Lincoln Riley, CF
2. Chris Worcester, 2B
3. Ryan Ignoffo, DH
4. Cole Gober, LF
5. Cade Zalewski, 1B
6. Grant Lashure, C
7. Dylan Drumke, RF
8. Robby Taul, 3B
9. Ja’Lil Akbar, SS
Arkansas lineup
1. Tavian Josenberger, CF
2. Peyton Stovall, 2B
3. Jared Wegner, LF
4. Brady Slavens, 1B
5. Jace Bohrofen, RF
6. Reese Robinett, 3B
7. Hudson Polk, C
8. Mason Neville, DH
9. John Bolton, SS
Top 1
Bottom 1
Top 2
Bottom 2
Top 3
Bottom 3
Top 4
Bottom 4
Top 5
Bottom 5
Top 6
Bottom 6
Top 7
Bottom 7
