Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball

baseball
FAYETTEVILLE — After defeating the Panthers 13-2 in seven innings Friday, the Razorbacks are set to take on Eastern Illinois once again at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Arkansas right-handed pitcher Will McEntire will toe the rubber for the third time in 2023, having allowed five earned runs and recorded six outs. Opposite him will be righty Tyler Conklin, who tossed a quality start in his season debut against Florida A&M
HawgBeat will have you covered with live scoring updates, as well as stats, commentary, observations and more on The Trough premium message board.
Eastern Illinois lineup
1. Lincoln Riley, CF
2. Lucas DiLuca, 2B
3. Ryan Ignoffo, DH
4. Cole Gober, LF
5. Nicholas Rucker, 1B
6. Chris Worcester, SS
7. Kolten Poorman, 3B
8. Ben Gallagher, C
9. Dylan Drumke, RF
Arkansas lineup
1. Tavian Josenberger, CF
2. Peyton Stovall, 2B
3. Jared Wegner, LF
4. Brady Slavens, 1B
5. Jace Bohrofen, RF
6. Kendall Diggs, DH
7. Caleb Cali, 3B
8. Parker Rowland, C
9. John Bolton, SS
Top 1
McEntire retires the side in order, logging his first scoreless inning of the year.
Bottom 1
Wegner doubles with two outs, and Slavens drives him in with a single the other way for the game’s first run.
Top 2
Bottom 2
Top 3
Bottom 3
Top 4
Bottom 4
Top 5
Bottom 5
Top 6
Bottom 6
Top 7
Bottom 7
