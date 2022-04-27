Celtics playoff schedule: Eastern Conference Semis vs. Bucks set originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have punched the NBA’s first ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

The Celtics completed their first-round sweep of the Nets on Monday night, defeating Brooklyn 116-112 in Game 4 at Barclays Center to earn a 4-0 series victory.

As the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed, Boston will face the Milwaukee Bucks with Games 1-2 at TD Garden.

Here is the schedule for Boston-Milwaukee, which gets underway Sunday afternoon.

Sunday, May 1 — Bucks at Celtics, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

Tuesday, May 3 — Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TNT)

Saturday, May 7 — Celtics at Bucks, TBD (ABC)

Monday, May 9 — Celtics at Bucks, TBD (TNT)

Wednesday, May 11 — Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TNT)

Friday, May 13 — Celtics at Bucks, TBD (ESPN)

Sunday, May 15 — Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TBD)