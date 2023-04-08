Eastern Conference bracket, Celtics’ potential opponents set

NBA playoff picture: East bracket, Celtics’ potential opponents set originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There will be no guesswork or seeding drama in the East this weekend.

While there’s still plenty to sort out in the Western Conference, the Eastern Conference No. 1 through No. 15 seeds are all locked in entering the final games of the regular season.

The Boston Celtics officially are No. 2 seed with a 56-25 record entering Sunday’s season finale against the Atlanta Hawks, and their first-round opponent will be either the No. 7 seed Miami Heat or No. 8 seed Hawks, who will face off in next week’s NBA play-in tournament.

Here’s a look at the East standings, every first-round playoff matchup, the play-in tournament schedule and what a path to the NBA Finals would look like for Boston.

Eastern Conference Standings

Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) Boston Celtics (56-25) — 2.0 games back Philadelphia 76ers (53-28) — 5.0 GB Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) — 7.0 GB New York Knicks (47-34) — 11.0 GB Brooklyn Nets (45-36) — 13.0 GB Miami Heat (43-38) — 15.0 GB Atlanta Hawks (41-40) — 17.0 GB Toronto Raptors (40-41) — 18.0 GB Chicago Bulls (39-42) — 19.0 GB

Eastern Conference first round playoff matchups

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat/Hawks/Raptors/Bulls

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Heat/Hawks

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets

No. 4 Cavs vs. No. 5 Knicks

Play-in tournament schedule

Tuesday, April 11: No. 7 Heat vs. No. 8 Hawks (winner faces No. 2 Celtics in Round 1)

Wednesday, April 12: No. 9 Raptors vs. No. 10 Bulls (winner faces Heat vs. Hawks loser)

Friday, April 14: Heat/Hawks loser vs. Raptors/Bulls winner (Winner faces No. 1 Bucks in Round 1)

The Celtics will know their Round 1 opponent Tuesday night after Heat-Hawks game. The playoffs officially begin Saturday, April 15, so Game 1 of the Celtics’ first-round series would be either Saturday or Sunday the 16th.

Celtics’ postseason path (if higher seeds advance)

First Round: vs. No. 7 seed Heat/Hawks

Second Round: vs. No. 3 seed 76ers

East Finals: vs. No. 1 seed Bucks

Boston will have home-court advantage in every series except a potential East Finals matchup with the Bucks. The C’s also have a better record than any team in the West, so they’d have home-court advantage if they reach the NBA Finals, as well.