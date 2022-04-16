Easter Bunny hands out condoms at Texas elementary school

A parent dressed as the Easter Bunny handed out condoms to elementary-school children Friday in Austin, Texas.

In a letter to parents Thursday, Gullett Elementary School Principal Tammy Thompson insisted that the school played no role in the event.

“This afternoon during dismissal, a Gullett parent visited campus dressed as the Easter Bunny and handed out plastic eggs. Some of those eggs contained candy, and some students were also given unopened condoms,” Thompson wrote in the missive obtained by Fox7 Austin.

“Please know that this was not a planned event, nor sanctioned by the school, and we have spoken with the parent about the inappropriate nature of their activity. We value parent participation and always request that you work with campus staff to best support our students,” the letter continued.

The unnamed parent complied with a request to leave school grounds but then continued handing out the condom-filled eggs from a public sidewalk.

The Austin Independent School District said it would be updating its “safety protocols” after the incident.

“We are working to review our safety protocols to ensure this does not happen again,” an AISD spokesperson told KXAN. “It was an incredibly careless and inappropriate action of a parent.”