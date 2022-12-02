‘East/West’ Drama In Works At CBS From Yalun Tu, M. Raven Metzner – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing East/West, a medical drama from writer-producer Yalun Tu (NCIS: Hawai’i), M. Raven Metzner (Iron Fist) and CBS Studios. Jet Wilkinson (The Chi) is attached to direct the pilot and executive produce.

Written by Tu and Metzner, East/West revolves around a pair of newly connected half-siblings – one an Asian- American medical doctor, the other a Taiwanese Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner – who utilize their sometimes clashing, sometimes complementary eastern and western expertise to solve medical mysteries alongside a team of brilliant doctors.

Tu and Metzner executive produce with Wilkinson. CBS Studios is the studio.

Tu is a supervising producer on NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS) and is currently writing the pilot Blank at Sony TV with Bob Odenkirk producing and Jet Wilkinson directing. He is also developing projects with Amazon, Fifth Season, SK Global, Viu, and Bedrock Entertainment. Tu is repped by Gersh, Circle of Confusion and Morris Yorn.

Metzner was showrunner/executive producer on Season 2 of Marvel’s Iron Fist, served as EP on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow, consulting producer on TNT’s Falling Skies and NBC’s Heroes Reborn. Metzner is currently a consulting producer on Star Trek: Discovery and is developing projects at Warner Brothers, SK Global and an animated series with Rooster Teeth & Religion of Sports. He is repped by WME, Mosaic and McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead.

Wilkinson is currently serving as an executive producer on Percy Jackson and the Olympians for Disney+. She recently directed the finale of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Wilkinson also directed the pilot episode of First Kill for Netflix, produced by Emma Roberts. Prior to that, she directed The Old Man (FX), the finale of Away (Netflix) with Hilary Swank and worked as an Executive Producer on The Chi for Showtime and Fox 21 TV Studios. She also directed the pilot of Warrior Nun (Netflix), which is currently in production on Season 2. Wilkinson is repped by Gersh and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, & Brown.