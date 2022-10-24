‘East New York’ Executive Producers Christine & Mark Holder Exit After Inappropriate Behavior Investigation – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Christine Holder and Mark Holder are no longer executive producers of the new CBS drama series East New York, from Warner Bros Television.

The studio would not comment, but according to sources, the duo was let go after WBTV conducted an investigation into allegations against Christine Holder involving inappropriate advances toward a crew member.

Sources close to Christine Holder indicate that she has been struggling with mental health issues that likely played a key role in her behavioral problems, though I hear that was never brought up during WBTV’s probe that led to her and Mark Holder’s termination last week. Christine Holder, a mother of four, is said to be undergoing treatment.

Christine and Mark Holder executive produced East New York, created by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn, through their Wonder Street banner. The series last week getting additional episodes for a full-season freshman order.

East New York stars Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Olivia Luccardi and Lavel Schley.

Christine and Mark Holder previously executive produced the Netflix limited series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. They also produced the 2021 feature The Mauritanian.