East Coast winter storm expected to bring impacts to I-95 corridor this weekend into early next week

A pattern shift across the U.S. will create a more active storm track across the Northeast through next week.

The storm system currently bringing snow and ice to the Plains and Upper Midwest is expected to reach the Northeast on Thursday. A wet Thursday evening commute is expected for the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington to New York City.

Across northwestern Ohio on Thursday afternoon and into the evening, there is also the chance for damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two as daytime heating destabilizes the atmosphere ahead of the approaching cold front.

With temperatures significantly above average, any snow will be confined to northern New England, with a transition to snow Friday for much of upstate New York as some colder air wraps around the backside of the departing system.

Snow totals from the Adirondacks of New York through northern New England will be in the 6- to 12-inch range by Friday night.

Following a short break Saturday, the FOX Forecast Center said another storm system will move into the Northeast beginning Sunday afternoon and lasting into midday Monday, bringing potentially heavy snow to the interior Northeast and northern New England.

While this storm appears to be colder than Thursday and Friday’s system, the FOX Forecast Center is still expecting all rain along the I-95 corridor of the Northeast.

The rain and snow will spread into the Northeast on Sunday afternoon and evening, with all rain falling near the coast.

Snow will continue Monday from the eastern Great Lakes through central Pennsylvania, upstate New York and northern New England, with snow ending from west to east during the afternoon and evening.

The potential for the heaviest snowfall rates and significant snow totals exists from central Pennsylvania through upstate New York and into northern New England.

Parts of the Southeast will also see heavy rain this weekend, which could impact outdoor plans. However, severe weather is not currently expected.