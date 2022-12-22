East Coast flooding threat from bomb cyclone likely near Superstorm Sandy levels

One of the worst major coastal flooding events on record — likely near Superstorm Sandy levels — is imminent for parts of the Eastern Seaboard as a soon-to-be bomb cyclone enters the Northeast.

This comes in the absence of blizzard conditions on the warm side of the dangerous winter storm that is walloping the Midwest and Great Lakes as it begins to spread toward the East Coast ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

The Fox Forecast Center said windswept rain is expected Friday in the Northeast as powerful winds blast the region with widespread 50-plus-mph wind gusts.

In addition, 60- to 70-mph gusts cannot be ruled out with the passage of the Arctic cold front Friday into Friday night. At least a few scattered power outages are likely, and more widespread outages are possible.

At the coast, strong onshore winds will lead to a significant coastal flood event along south-facing coasts, especially with the Friday morning high tide.

Flood levels are forecast to be among the top 10, and in some cases the top five, on record along the south shore of Long Island, the Jersey Shore and the Connecticut coast.

Superstorm Sandy killed more than 100 people in 2012.

Superstorm Sandy caused billions of dollars in damage.



New York and New Jersey were hit by the core of Superstorm Sandy.



Even after the rain ends, the dangers will not end.

Rapidly dropping temperatures will quickly freeze up any water that remains on the roads, leading to treacherous driving conditions from Friday night into at least Saturday.

Sandy’s storm surges reached over 12 feet



Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy crashed ashore near Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Oct. 29, 2012, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage.

The New York City tri-state area and the Jersey Shore were struck by the core of Sandy, but the superstorm’s effects extended thousands of miles away from its center.

Kings Point, New York, on the north shore of Long Island, recorded a massive storm surge of 12.65 feet. In Manhattan, the water level at Battery Park climbed to nearly 14 feet.

Closer to Sandy’s landfall location, the casino-lined Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, suffered damage as almost 9 feet of water rushed onto the barrier island. And the iconic boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, fell into the ocean after it was unable to withstand Sandy’s intense storm surge.