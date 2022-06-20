‘Easier Sell’ Than Captain America Return

Chris Evans hopes the third time might be the charm for playing Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch in “Fantastic Four,” 17 years after he first burst into flames in the 2005 comic book film.

Evans told MTV News that after also starring in the sequel film “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” in 2007, he would love to give Johnny Storm a proper modern-day MCU portrayal.

“God, wouldn’t that be great?” Evans said in a video interview. “Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character, but I think…aren’t they doing something now with Fantastic Four?”

Jon Watts was set to helm a “Fantastic Four” reboot, but since exited to lead “Star Wars” Disney+ spin-off series “Skeleton Crew” starring Jude Law. However, that hasn’t detracted from Evans’ enthusiasm for the “Fantastic” franchise.

“Look, I would love it,” Evans continued about playing the Human Torch again as a return to the MCU since hanging up his Captain America shield with the last “Avengers” film. “I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t want to disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?”

John Krasinski made his debut as “Fantastic Four” leader Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” reigniting fan casting rumors that Krasinski’s real-life wife Emily Blunt would play his onscreen superhero spouse Sue Storm aka the Invisible Woman in the upcoming standalone “Fantastic Four” film. Villain Doctor Doom is also rumored to be appearing in “Black Panther 2.” No official “Fantastic Four” casting has been announced yet.

Although, ironically Krasinski auditioned for the role of Captain America years prior before Evans landed the Avengers position.

“The truth is, they hadn’t offered it to [Chris] yet, so they were like, ‘Let’s see who else is out there before we offer it to Chris Evans.’ And um, I went in and I tested for Captain America,” Krasinski previously explained about wanting to join the Marvel franchise. “I acted my heart out that day, and it didn’t work out.”

The “Quiet Place” director/star also previously said, “I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they’re fun, but I also think they’re really well done. And certainly, a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what [Marvel is] thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to consider me because I would love it.”

