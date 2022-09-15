Earnings Season Isn’t Far Off. These Stocks Are Already Getting Estimates Cut.

Text size





Companies will report third-quarter earnings fairly soon. Earnings expectations have already dropped—especially for technology companies like

Nvidia



(NVDA) and

Amazon.com



(AMZN).

The quarter ends Sept. 30, and analyst’s aggregate earnings per share estimate for companies in the

S&P 500



have dropped 5.5% in roughly the past two months, according to Credit Suisse data.

That comes as several macroeconomic headwinds have taken hold. Inflation remains stubbornly high, which eats into consumer demand. Companies’ costs are rising faster than consumer prices, which pressures firms’ profit margins. Rising prices, meanwhile, compel the Federal Reserve to aggressively lift interest rates to combat the inflation. While the economy has yet to slow much, it likely will in the coming months.

The pain of reduced profits has been especially acute in the technology sector. Third-quarter earnings estimates for the sector have dropped about 11% in the past couple of months, with semiconductor earnings expectations down about 15%.

Nvidia has dragged down profit expectations for the industry. The consensus earnings-per-share forecast for the chip-making giant has fallen 48%. With a more than $300 billion market capitalization, its earnings have a large enough weighting to drag down the aggregate forecast for the whole semiconductor industry.

Waning consumer demand is hurting Nvidia. The company said in late August that a weakening macro economic environment is putting a dent into the number of gaming chips it can sell. Management’s sales guidance for the third quarter was $5.9 billion at the midpoint of the range, $1 billion short of analyst’s expectations. Analysts have lowered their sales estimate to management’s guidance.

E-commerce is another area of tech that has run into challenges. E-commerce earnings forecasts have dropped by about 37%. Part of that is because of a weakening consumer.

Amazon’s recent challenges have also hurt the broader online retail business’ earnings projection. Analysts have lowered their quarterly profit forecast by about 43%.

Goldman Sachs analysts lowered their third-quarter sales estimate for Amazon to $127.6 billion from $128.5 billion. They lowered their operating margin forecast to 2.6% from 3.9%, and dropped their EPS estimate to 22 cents a share from 37 cents. Rising labor, freight and energy costs are eating into margins, the analysts wrote.

The good news is that many technology stocks have already been hit hard. With those stocks reflecting a lowered expected earnings number, a beat of the new expectations could bring them higher.

“The biggest market asset is investor expectations are low and already braced for bad news,” wrote Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at

Truist

.



This might be especially true for Nvidia. The stock is down about 13% for the second half of this year, versus a small gain for the

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund



(XLK). And Nvidia could provide the juice need to move its stock higher; it has beaten earnings expectations in each of the last seven quarters, according to FactSet.

The risk for Nvidia—and other stocks like it—is that there could be a couple more rounds of earnings cuts to come before all is said and done.

