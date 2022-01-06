Earnings Preview: Pfizer Among 20 Growth Stocks Expecting Up To 520% Growth In Next Report

With companies getting ready to report earnings, here’s a look at the 20 of the best stocks to watch, expecting at least 75% earnings growth in Q4 or their current fiscal quarter. Steel stocks Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics (STLD) top the list. Energy stocks Matador Resources (MTDR), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Callon Petroleum (CPE) and Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) also meet the criterial for stock screen. Big pharma stock Pfizer (PFE) also makes the cut, looking for 110% EPS growth when it reports in early February.







Shipping and logistics ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) and Expeditors International (EXPD) join building sector stocks Green Brick Partners (GRBK), Atkore (ATKR) and Tecnoglass (TGLS).

Among tech stocks, Smart Global Holdings (SGH), Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC), Seagate Technology (STX), and Micron Technology (MU) also earned a spot among the best growth stocks to watch ahead of earnings.

Not only does Nucor lead this list with estimates calling for 520% growth in its next quarterly report, the steel producer has just formed a renewed breakout. After briefly clearing then pulling back from a 119.42 buy point in November, Nucor has now bolted back into buy range. Steel Dynamics also jumped today, solidly retaking its 50-day moving average.

PFE stock, Micron, and Atkore are extended beyond their most recent breakouts. Meanwhile, Matador Resources, Callon Petroleum, Boot Barn (BOOT) are among the top-rated growth stocks working on new chart patterns. Expeditors continues to test its 185.74 buy point.

Diamondback Energy, ZIM and Green Brick Partners are all in or testing their current buy zones.

Regularly check the earnings calendar to see when these and other notable growth stocks are set to report. And use IBD Stock Checkup to get pass, fail or neutral stock ratings for each company.

Fastest-Growing Stocks Expecting 78% To 520% EPS Growth In Q4

Generated using MarketSmith, the stock screen below lists stocks expecting at least 750% EPS growth for the Q4 of 2021, or their equivalent fiscal quarter.

Each stock on the list must also meet the following criteria:

95 or higher Composite Rating

80 or better EPS Rating and RS Rating

SMR Rating of A

$12 or higher current share price

Average daily trading volume of at least 400,000 shares

While earnings growth is one of the key CAN SLIM traits, it’s not the only one. When choosing which stocks to buy and watch, be sure to take a holistic look at the company and its stock.

General market direction, fundamental strength, chart action, institutional sponsorship and other factors are essential to understanding how to invest in stocks.

Company Symbol EPS Est Cur Qtr % Comp Rating EPS Rating RS Rating SMR Rating Nucor Corp NUE 520 98 96 96 A Steel Dynamics Inc STLD 477 98 97 89 A Matador Resources Co MTDR 330 98 94 98 A Diamondback Energy Inc FANG 323 99 96 96 A ZIM Integ Shipping Svcs ZIM 312 98 84 99 A Callon Petroleum Co CPE 191 98 89 98 A Smart Global Holdings SGH 156 99 96 98 A Kulicke & Soffa Ind Inc KLIC 121 97 88 93 A A M N Healthcare Svcs AMN 120 98 95 93 A Commercial Metals Co CMC 112 97 98 93 A Pfizer Inc PFE 110 98 80 95 A Green Brick Partners Inc GRBK 100 97 93 93 A Micron Technology Inc MU 98 98 90 90 A Skyline Champion Corp SKY 95 99 99 98 A Boot Barn Holdings Inc BOOT 92 96 99 98 A Atkore Inc ATKR 89 98 99 98 A Tecnoglass Inc TGLS 86 98 94 99 A Seagate Technology Hldgs STX 83 99 87 97 A Expeditors Intl Wash Inc EXPD 78 96 96 85 A Northern Oil & Gas Inc NOG 78 97 85 96 A

