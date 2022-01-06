Earnings Preview: Pfizer Among 20 Growth Stocks Expecting Up To 520% Growth In Next Report

With companies getting ready to report earnings, here’s a look at the 20 of the best stocks to watch, expecting at least 75% earnings growth in Q4 or their current fiscal quarter. Steel stocks Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics (STLD) top the list. Energy stocks Matador Resources (MTDR), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Callon Petroleum (CPE) and Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) also meet the criterial for stock screen. Big pharma stock Pfizer (PFE) also makes the cut, looking for 110% EPS growth when it reports in early February.
X
Shipping and logistics ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) and Expeditors International (EXPD) join building sector stocks Green Brick Partners (GRBK), Atkore (ATKR) and Tecnoglass (TGLS).
Among tech stocks, Smart Global Holdings (SGH), Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC), Seagate Technology (STX), and Micron Technology (MU) also earned a spot among the best growth stocks to watch ahead of earnings.
Find Top Growth Stocks Set To Report Earnings With IBD Stock Screener
Bases And Breakouts From The Best Growth Stocks To Watch
Not only does Nucor lead this list with estimates calling for 520% growth in its next quarterly report, the steel producer has just formed a renewed breakout. After briefly clearing then pulling back from a 119.42 buy point in November, Nucor has now bolted back into buy range. Steel Dynamics also jumped today, solidly retaking its 50-day moving average.
PFE stock, Micron, and Atkore are extended beyond their most recent breakouts. Meanwhile, Matador Resources, Callon Petroleum, Boot Barn (BOOT) are among the top-rated growth stocks working on new chart patterns. Expeditors continues to test its 185.74 buy point.
Diamondback Energy, ZIM and Green Brick Partners are all in or testing their current buy zones.
Regularly check the earnings calendar to see when these and other notable growth stocks are set to report. And use IBD Stock Checkup to get pass, fail or neutral stock ratings for each company.
Fastest-Growing Stocks Expecting 78% To 520% EPS Growth In Q4
Generated using MarketSmith, the stock screen below lists stocks expecting at least 750% EPS growth for the Q4 of 2021, or their equivalent fiscal quarter.
Each stock on the list must also meet the following criteria:
- 95 or higher Composite Rating
- 80 or better EPS Rating and RS Rating
- SMR Rating of A
- $12 or higher current share price
- Average daily trading volume of at least 400,000 shares
While earnings growth is one of the key CAN SLIM traits, it’s not the only one. When choosing which stocks to buy and watch, be sure to take a holistic look at the company and its stock.
General market direction, fundamental strength, chart action, institutional sponsorship and other factors are essential to understanding how to invest in stocks.
|Company
|Symbol
|EPS Est Cur Qtr %
|Comp Rating
|EPS Rating
|RS Rating
|SMR Rating
|Nucor Corp
|NUE
|520
|98
|96
|96
|A
|Steel Dynamics Inc
|STLD
|477
|98
|97
|89
|A
|Matador Resources Co
|MTDR
|330
|98
|94
|98
|A
|Diamondback Energy Inc
|FANG
|323
|99
|96
|96
|A
|ZIM Integ Shipping Svcs
|ZIM
|312
|98
|84
|99
|A
|Callon Petroleum Co
|CPE
|191
|98
|89
|98
|A
|Smart Global Holdings
|SGH
|156
|99
|96
|98
|A
|Kulicke & Soffa Ind Inc
|KLIC
|121
|97
|88
|93
|A
|A M N Healthcare Svcs
|AMN
|120
|98
|95
|93
|A
|Commercial Metals Co
|CMC
|112
|97
|98
|93
|A
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE
|110
|98
|80
|95
|A
|Green Brick Partners Inc
|GRBK
|100
|97
|93
|93
|A
|Micron Technology Inc
|MU
|98
|98
|90
|90
|A
|Skyline Champion Corp
|SKY
|95
|99
|99
|98
|A
|Boot Barn Holdings Inc
|BOOT
|92
|96
|99
|98
|A
|Atkore Inc
|ATKR
|89
|98
|99
|98
|A
|Tecnoglass Inc
|TGLS
|86
|98
|94
|99
|A
|Seagate Technology Hldgs
|STX
|83
|99
|87
|97
|A
|Expeditors Intl Wash Inc
|EXPD
|78
|96
|96
|85
|A
|Northern Oil & Gas Inc
|NOG
|78
|97
|85
|96
|A
Follow Matthew Galgani on Twitter at @IBD_MGalgani.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
See Where The Best Mutual Funds Are Building Their Positions
How To Read Stock Charts: Nvidia, Amazon, DocuSign Reveal This Key Investing Skill
Stay Profitable And Protected With This Simple 3-Step Routine
How To Invest In Stocks: A Guide For Beginning Investors
Identify Bases And Buy Points With Pattern Recognition From MarketSmith