Early waiver wire pickups for week 5

Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens explains why fantasy managers should add Raheem Mostert and Michael Gallup for this upcoming week.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

ANDY BEHRENS: Were talking to early pickup options for week 5 in fantasy. I think the conversation has to begin with Raheem Mostert. He played 72% of the snaps for the Dolphins on Thursday night. He gained 81 total yards on 17 touches.

That was a full workload. Yes, Chase Edmonds found the end zone again, but Mostert heavily involved. This is a guy we’re going to be flexing moving forward. You want him.

He’s still available in about 50% of Yahoo leagues. Also, at receiver, we need to mention Michael Gallup, who made his return from a January ACL tear. He found the end zone.

Not a huge reception total necessarily, but again, scored a touchdown on a scramble drill. Oh man, he drew some PI flags as well. It was all great to see.

Gallup is back in the fold. This is a guy who has an 1,100 yard season on his resume. Dak Prescott coming back, so that Dallas passing game is going to be firing on all cylinders. Gallup is someone who needs to get picked up and he is still available in about 60% of Yahoo leagues.