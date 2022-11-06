Early waiver wire pickups for Week 10

It’s never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 10.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins (51 percent rostered)

Wilson has steadily climbed above the 50 percent threshold, but it’s still worth checking to see if he’s available in your league, as this is definitely last call for the running back. Wilson split carries right down the middle with incumbent Miami starter Raheem Mostert during the Dolphins’ 35-32 win over the Bears in Week 9. While they both got nine carries, Wilson was much more efficient with his, averaging 5.7 yards per rush to 2.9 from Mostert. And while Mostert scored on the ground, Wilson scored through the air, catching all three of his targets for 21 yards.

Game script probably played a part in Wilson getting as many touches as Mostert, but his talent is unquestioned nonetheless. And Mostert’s injury history is well known — it makes sense to add his backfield mate (not that Wilson is the picture of consistently great health, but he has a key role regardless).

Miami’s offense is one of the more prolific in the NFL right now, so we want a piece of this backfield. Go get Wilson if he’s still available in your leagues.

Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos (34% rostered)

Picking up a player who’s on their bye week is a tried-and-true strategy, especially when the player you’re adding is one who could make a huge impact at a position in desperate need of an infusion of energy.

Such is the case for Greg Dulcich, a rookie tight end who is on bye but who also was making his presence felt since his Week 6 debut. In fact, Dulcich collected 182 total yards and a score in those three games.

Go get Greg Dulcich in fantasy leagues before he returns from bye. (Photo by Aaron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

He could’ve had even more production if a couple of plays had shaken out differently. Dulcich has already shown rapport with quarterback Russell Wilson too, as evidenced by two straight games of five targets or more.

Dulcich looks like a bright spot at the fantasy tight end position, which has proven to be a headache yet again in 2022. Go add him now ahead of his friendly schedule all the way up to a difficult matchup against the Rams in Week 16.