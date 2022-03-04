Early test of Kim Reynolds, Deidre DeJear contest kicks off first Iowa Poll of 2022

Days after Kim Reynolds introduced herself to a national audience by delivering the official Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, the Iowa Poll will share information about how Iowans think the Iowa governor is doing at her job.

Results from the first Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of 2022 will focus on Reynolds’ job performance as well as a potential head-to-head with Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. Those results will be published online at 6 p.m., Saturday at DesMoinesRegister.com. They will also be published in the Des Moines Sunday Register.

Other articles detailing Iowans opinions on a variety of legislative issues including tax cuts, a prohibition on transgender girl athletes playing on female teams and private school scholarships paid for by public tax dollars will be published over the next several days.

The Iowa Poll — the “gold standard” in political surveys — has been a Register exclusive since 1943. It is conducted by the highly respected Selzer & Co. polling firm.

The Register partners with Mediacom, the largest cable company in Iowa and the nation’s fifth-largest cable company based on video customers, on the Iowa Poll.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Latest Iowa Polls on Joe Biden, Kim Reynolds and more in March