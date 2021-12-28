Early look at Cincinnati-Alabama and Georgia-Michigan

Pam Maldonado takes an early look at Friday’s two College Football Playoff semifinal games between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl Classic and the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl.

