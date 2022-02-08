‘Early Edition’ Gender-Swapped Reboot Lands Pilot Order At CBS – The Hamden Journal

CBS is rebooting the Kyle Chandler-starring late-‘90s fantasy newspaper drama Early Edition and has handed the project a pilot order.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

The reboot with a female lead comes from Citadel exec producer Melissa Glenn, DeVon Franklin and Bob Brush, who developed the original.

It follows an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.

Glenn, who has written for series including Hawaii Five-0, Beauty and the Beast and Zoo, is writing the series and exec producing alongside producer and author Franklin and Brush.

Franklin Entertainment’s Jenna Nicholson is co-exec producer of the project, which comes from Sony Pictures Television and Affirm Television, Sony TV and Affirm Films’ co-venture for family, faith, inspirational and aspirational content, in association with CBS Studios.

2022 CBS Pilots & Series Orders

The original series, which was created by Ian Abrams, Patrick Q. Page and Vik Rubenfeld, aired on CBS from 1996-2000. It was set in Chicago and starred Chandler as Gary Hobson, who received the Chicago Sun-Times a day in advance and tries to prevent the tragedies described in the paper.

It also starred Shanesia Davis-Williams, Fisher Stevens and Kristy Swanson, while guest stars included the likes of Louis Gossett Jr., Anna Chlumsky, Felicity Huffman, Jane Krakowski, Pauley Perrette, Michael Shannon and Cynthia Nixon.

Early Edition marks CBS’ third in-cycle drama pilot of the 2021-22 development season following Cal Fire, a drama from SEAL Team star Max Thieriot, Grey’s Anatomy alums Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios and a mother-and-son legal drama from Scott Prendergast and Dr. Phil McGraw.