Eagles to wear their fantastic alternate Kelly green uniforms in 2023

Just about every NFL team either had the same uniform in 1994, or looked better in 1994.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a good example.

Their current look is fine. They didn’t screw up their uniform redesign like, say, the Denver Broncos. But come on, everyone knows the Kelly green the team wore for many years until going darker in 1996 was their best uniform. It’s a great, iconic look.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham laughs with teammates on the bench during a 1990 game. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

It’s coming back, at least as an alternate. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said that the team will wear the Kelly green throwback in select games this season.

Would anyone argue if the Eagles went back to that look full time?

Lurie said last season the Kelly greens would return, but it would take a year according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Lurie said he didn’t have a specific game in mind for the return of the Kelly green uniforms. The moment they put the Kelly green jerseys online, they’re going to sell fast.

The Eagles used to have some of the best uniforms in the NFL. Their current look is fine. But once the Eagles take the field in the Kelly greens, they’ll be back in the top five. At least.