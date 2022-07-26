Eagles signing defensive tackle Kobe Smith as training camp starts

Eagles signing another defensive lineman for start of training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles made several roster moves on Tuesday, the day before the first training camp practice of the summer.

As players reported for camp, the Eagles signed defensive tackle Kobe Smith. They also waived receiver Josh Hammond and defensive tackle Noah Elliss. Elliss was waived with a non-football injury designation.

With these moves, the Eagles have 89 players. But DE Matt Leo still has that international exemption, so the Eagles have two vacant roster spots.

Smith, 24, went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2020 and has spent time with the Titans and the Buccaneers. Smith signed with the Titans after going undrafted and spent his first training camp in Tennessee. He joined the Bucs in October of 2020 and has spent time on their practice squad since.

During his time at South Carolina, Smith had 84 tackles, 2 sacks and 7 tackles for loss in 35 games.

After this signing, the Eagles have eight defensive tackles on their roster. In addition to Smith, they have Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Marvin Wilson and Renell Wren.

Elliss signed with the Eagles as a UDFA out of Idaho but was injured and did not participate in OTAs. Any injury that occurred before a player is in the NFL, is considered by the league to be a non-football injury. Hammond had been with the Eagles since May 17, when they claimed him off waivers.

The Eagles have their first practice of training camp at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

