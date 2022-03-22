Eagles sign a wide receiver in free agency – and no, it’s not Julio Jones

The Eagles saw the top free agent wide receivers sign elsewhere, with Allen Robinson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Christian Kirk, among others, getting at least $10 million per season.

The Eagles went a little lower budget, signing Zach Pascal to a one-year on Monday, even though veterans like Julio Jones and A.J. Green are still available.

While Pascal might not be a household name to many fans, he is to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

That’s because Sirianni was the Colts’ offensive coordinator for three seasons as Pascal worked his way up from an undrafted free agent by Washington in 2017 into a reliable slot receiver for Indianapolis.

And Pascal could have been the Eagles’ fourth or fifth plan at receiver.

It appeared that the first option was trading for Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley. But Fox Sports’ Jay Glazier reported last week that the Falcons pulled out from the deal when they found out Ridley would be suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games.

As for the other options, the Eagles didn’t have the salary cap space to land one of the big-name players in free agency after signing pass rusher Haason Reddick to a three-year deal worth as much as $45 million.

But Pascal, who’s 27 years old, can help, especially in the slot.

Pascal was waived by Washington before the season started in 2017, then was signed to Tennessee’s practice squad where he spent the rest of that season. The Titans waived him in June of 2018, and the Colts signed him shortly thereafter.

He made the Colts’ 53-man roster and gradually found a role. Pascal then became a full-time starter in 2019. He had back-to-back seasons with at least 40 catches and 600 yards with Sirianni as the offensive coordinator. Last season, with former Eagle Carson Wentz as the Colts’ QB, Pascal’s production dropped off a bit to 38 catches for 384 yards.

But Pascal as a slot receiver could lead to a diminished role for Jalen Reagor, the Eagles’ first-round pick in 2020 who’s coming off two straight disappointing seasons. Pascal is also an upgrade from Greg Ward, whom the Eagles re-signed last week.

It’s also possible that the Eagles will target a wide receiver early in the draft, and that could mean a third straight year of using a first-round pick on one after DeVonta Smith last season and Reagor in 2020.

It’s likely that the Eagles’ top two receivers – Smith and Quez Watkins – will both see more time on the outside.

If J.J. Arcega-Whiteside returns, it’ll most likely be strictly as a special teams player.

